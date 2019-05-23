House fire destroys $1 million in luxury cars in Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Fire destroyed more than a million dollars' worth of luxury cars, in a matter of minutes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Tuesday.

Investigators are still trying to determine how it happened.

A Bentley, Porsche and Tesla were among the charred vehicles inside a specialty dual garage.

The house belongs to a Canadian car enthusiast who bought the home specifically to store his collection.

Neighbors said he owned over 100 luxury vehicles.

The homeowner was out of town when the fire broke out.

It took close to 50 firefighters to put out the flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teslacarsfireu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper-involved shooting on I-84 in Montgomery
Man slashed in face, leg on Brooklyn subway platform
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms Thursday
Video of man wanted for pulling emergency brakes on subway
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Mario Batali facing charges in sex misconduct allegation
Memorial Day travel begins in New York area
Show More
Up to 10,000 more troops may head to Middle East to deter Iran
Lyft announces addition of panic button
Arrest made in attack of school bus driver on NYC street
NJ man arrested, allegedly wanted to bomb Trump Tower
Woman's final wish to have dog buried with her granted
More TOP STORIES News