CORONA, Queens (WABC) --Nearly two dozen people are homeless after being forced out into the bitter cold as firefighters battled a fire in Queens.
The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. Monday in the Corona section.
Citizen App video showed flames shooting from homes on 100th Street.
Eyewitness News spoke with one woman who says she smelled rubber burning and then seconds later an apartment was in flames.
Whipping winds spread the flames to the home next door.
In all three people were injured. Twenty people are now homeless.
The blaze was the second major house fire challenging FDNY firefighters in bitter cold temperatures Monday night.
A fire in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn left six firefighters nursing minor injuries.
