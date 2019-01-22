House fire in Corona, Queens leaves 20 people homeless

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has details on a fast-moving house fire in Corona.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
Nearly two dozen people are homeless after being forced out into the bitter cold as firefighters battled a fire in Queens.

The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. Monday in the Corona section.

Citizen App video showed flames shooting from homes on 100th Street.

Eyewitness News spoke with one woman who says she smelled rubber burning and then seconds later an apartment was in flames.

Whipping winds spread the flames to the home next door.

In all three people were injured. Twenty people are now homeless.

The blaze was the second major house fire challenging FDNY firefighters in bitter cold temperatures Monday night.

A fire in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn left six firefighters nursing minor injuries.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefirefdnyNew York CityQueensCorona
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
US singer Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape complaint
Bitter cold remains, but temperatures begin to moderate
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NYCHA residents without heat, hot water during bitter cold snap
Cookie money stolen from New Jersey Girl Scout troop
Police arrest escaped prisoner who fled from officers in Brooklyn
Elderly woman rescued from house fire in Mount Vernon
Show More
Tractor trailer slams into Manhattan subway entrance
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
More News