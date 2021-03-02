House party turns into triple shooting in Suffolk County

NORTH SEA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting inside a home rented for party purposes on Long Island.

It happened in North Sea early Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived after receiving a call of a shooting and found partygoers running from the house.

The three victims drove to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the home was rented for one night - against rules - for the purpose of having the party.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Southampton Town Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230 or contact the Tips Hotline at 631-728-345

