Long Island residents oppose housing proposal that would bring more development closer to trains

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Communities across Long Island are joining together to call on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to remove her housing proposal before it goes to vote.

Hochul's proposal would create "high-density" housing near neighborhood train stations, which some say takes away from residents having a say in local control of zoning and development rights.

Community leaders such as Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino were joined by other village mayors across Nassau and Suffolk counties to voice their concerns.

This comes on the heels of the "Save Our Suburbs" Hempstead-led petition that's received widespread support from Long Island residents.

