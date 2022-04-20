Housing Works annual Design on the Dime benefit makes a return to NYC

The three-day shopping experience features fine art, luxury home decor and furnishings.
Shopping begins with for those with early access, followed by an array of high class sights and sounds of luxury.
"We are excited to return to the Metropolitan Pavilion with our first full-scale event in two years," founding chair James Huniford said. "The design community's unwavering support for Housing Works - year after year - has been incredibly inspiring. The continued generosity of the participating designers and brands has helped to raise millions of dollars to assist New Yorkers in need."
Celebrated interior designers Young Huh, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler and Miles Redd will serve as this year's event co-chairs.
Housing Works will host the Groundbreaker Awards on April 20 at the Metropolitan Pavilion, honoring extraordinary members of the community leading the fight against HIV/AIDS and supporters of LGBTQ rights.
The recipients of the 2022 Groundbreaker Awards include actor and activist Patricia Arquette, Kering Americas President Laurent Claquin, and Fashion Luminary Bethann Hardison.
"We are proud New Yorkers, and as New Yorkers we have survived and supported each other for over 30 years, from the height of the AIDS crisis through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing public health crises of racism and poverty," Housing Works President Matthew Bernardo said. "With the support of our donors and shoppers, Housing Works is able to continue our groundbreaking work in healthcare, housing, and advocacy."
Design on a Dime's roster of top design contemporaries will be showcasing a collection of covetable art and brand-new luxury furnishings, donated by hundreds of the most recognized brands and makers in the home market.
Sergio Mercado is a newcomer to the event but a seasoned designer with impeccable taste. His vignette is simple, with an urban flair.
"Once I knew how many walls I had, the layout, then it's curating the pieces and placing them," he said. "I wanted the artwork to stand out against dark colored wall. Everything sort of stands on it's own."
The items are mostly new, some vintage, others one of a kind Everything is up to 80% off.
"If folks have been stuck in homes, working remotely, this is a great chance to refresh and at the same time help," Housing Works COO Andrew Greene said.
Since its inception in 2004, Design on a Dime has raised over $20 million to support the organization's charitable mission to end HIV/AIDS and homelessness.
The participating talent for the 2022 Design On A Dime event, representing the industry's most celebrated design professionals, include:
--Anjali Pollack Design
--Apartment 48
--Arditi Design
--Arthur Golabek Flowers & Antiques
--BoND + Housing Works Bookstore
--Brittany Marom Interior Design
--Bungalow 5
--Carl Barnett Design | Studio | NOURISH
--Charlotte Moss LLC
--Curated by Younghye
--De La Torre Design Studio
--Delia Kenza for ELLE DÉCOR
--Eddie Lee Inc
--Elissa Grayer Design
--foley&cox interiors
--Get Decorated
--Global Home Interiors
--Housing Works Thrift Shops
--J. Cohler Mason Design
--Jason Woods
--Jordan Hilton Interiors
--Josh Minter Design
--Katie Lydon Interiors
--KD REID
--LAYER x LEPERE
--Matt Blacke Inc.
--Mimi & Hill
--Nicky Rosendorff Interior Design
--Nina Farmer Interiors
--Pappas Miron Design
--Peter Sandel Design, LLC
--Redd Kaihoi
--Robert Couturier Inc.
--Sarah Von Dreele
--Sergio Mercado Design
--Stephen Henderson
--Strike & Skip
--The Rath Project
--Timothy Brown Studio
--Young Huh Interior Design
Design on a Dime is sponsored by Benjamin Moore, ELLE DÉCOR, West Elm, Arthur J Gallagher Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Gilead, Tito's Handmade Vodka, WarnerMedia, and OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Sponsors of the Groundbreaker Awards include Benjamin Moore, ELLE DÉCOR, Bloomingdales, Kering, WarnerMedia, and West Elm.
