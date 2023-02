BLCK Market in Pearland offers platform to small black businesses and entrepreneurs

Black brands not found at big box stores are sold at this Pearland store

PEARLAND, Texas -- You can support black owned businesses in one spot.

BLCK Market at 11200 Broadway Street host dozens of local and international Black brands.

What started as a pop-up market, has grown to a brick and mortar location at the Pearland Town Center.

The store sells a variety of high-quality items from apparel to home goods, beauty products, jewelry and accessories.

The owner tells ABC13 their goal is to uplift Black entrepreneurs.