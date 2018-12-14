NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Two Human Resources Administration peace officers who are currently suspended without pay after a woman's arrest went viral are telling their side of the story.
Video showed an excruciating tug of war in Brooklyn between a group of officers and 23-year-old Jazmine Headley, who was facing a slew of charges after the incident that she said started because there was nowhere for her and her son to sit.
It happened last Friday at the HRA building on Bergen Street in Boerum Hill.
Now, one of the peace officers involved in the arrest says what wasn't seen in the video was Headley biting her during the scuffle.
The two officers claim Headley was verbally abusive and deliberately used her 18-month-old son as a shield to avoid arrest. They also say there were seats available, but that Headley was blocking a passageway and refused to move despite repeated attempts.
Full video of arrest:
"There is no justification for the way the HRA peace officers and NYPD treated Jazmine Headley and her son," Headley's attorney, Katherine Rosenfeld, said in response. "Their conduct was disgraceful."
Headley had been charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, trespassing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, but after seeing the video, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez had all charges dropped.
She had remained behind bars, however, due to the outstanding warrant in New Jersey.
A judge later ordered her to be released from Rikers Island, and she traveled to Mercer County Wednesday to answer the warrant on charges of credit card theft and trafficking in personal identifying information.
Headley pleaded not guilty and was accepted into pretrial intervention, a program for first-time offenders. She must do 20 hours of community service and has to pay part of the restitution and $125 in court fees.
She was released without bail and will have a clean record if she does what the court has required.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the incident in Brooklyn was "100 percent unacceptable."
"I believe that by the time the NYPD arrived, the situation was already out of hand and should not have been," the mayor said Wednesday.
The NYPD called the video "troubling," and the commissioner of the city's Department of Social Services says he's "deeply troubled" by the situation and a "thorough" review is underway.
The city's investigation into this incident is continuing.
7 On Your Side Investigates has previously reported on several disturbing incidents involving HRA security officers in Manhattan.
