2 suspects rob Brooklyn smoke shop and threaten employee with hammer

The NYPD is looking for two individuals who robbed a Hubble Bubble smoke shop in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for two individuals in connection with a robbery at a smoke shop in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The incident happened on February 2 around 11 a.m., when two unidentified individuals entered Hubble Bubble Smoke Shop at 462 Avenue P.

One of the individuals took a hammer from behind the counter and threatened store employees with it. They demanded CBD products and punched a 30-year-old male store employee multiple times across his face and body.

The pair took approximately $150 and $800 worth of CBD products. They fled Hubble Bubble on a blue two-wheeled vehicle.

The 30-year-old victim sustained bruising and was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video and images of the suspects they are looking for.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. All calls are strictly confidential.

