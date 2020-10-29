Hudson Bergen Light Rail train derails after car crash in NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7436594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger got an exclusive ride along to see how the NYPD handles civil unrest in the city.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a Hudson Bergen Light Rail train in Jersey City overnight, sending the train into a platform.One person was injured in the car, which collided with the train at Martin Luther King Drive and Virginia Avenue.That person sustained a non-life-threatening injury.No passengers were on the light rail train at the time of the incident.But the light rail train derailed into a platform, which appears to have sustained damage.Hudson Bergen Light Rail service was suspended between Liberty State Park and West Side Avenue as police investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.Substitute bus service was being provided.----------