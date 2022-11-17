WATCH LIVE

Massive car fire sends plumes of smoke through Hudson Yards

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Thursday, November 17, 2022 11:04PM
A massive car fire sent plumes of smoke through Hudson Yards.

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were some scary moments in Hudson Yards after a car fire sent plumes of smoke rising.

It happened near 10th Avenue and West 33rd Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

The car was parked on a side street at the time.

No one was injured.

An investigation into what sparked the fire is underway.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.