Massive car fire sends plumes of smoke through Hudson Yards

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were some scary moments in Hudson Yards after a car fire sent plumes of smoke rising.
It happened near 10th Avenue and West 33rd Street just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
The car was parked on a side street at the time.
No one was injured.
An investigation into what sparked the fire is underway.
----------
