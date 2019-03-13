Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home, man arrested

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Hundreds of marijuana plants were pulled from an alleged grow house in Ridgewood, Queens.Douglas Waite, 47, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal possession of marijuana, unlawfully growing cannabis, grand larceny (theft of power,) and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.Detectives pulled out about 500 marijuana plants and several grow lamps from the Gates Avenue home.Waite is due in court Wednesday to answer to the charges.----------