Hurricane Fiona recovery: Joe Torres reports from Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres is in Puerto Rico as the island continues to recover from Hurricane Fiona.

At least 16 people have died and much of the country was left without power more than a week after the storm hit.

The flooding and power outages hit the island which is still not fully recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Monday Sept. 26

Survival after the storm

People and business owners in Humacao have been without power for more than a week and survival is a day-to-day challenge.

Most businesses are closed, schools are shuttered and generators are providing power to the hospital.

New York works to help

At a news conference Monday morning, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand urged congressional leadership to provide emergency supplemental funding for disaster recovery and relief support as well as $1 billion in nutritional aid for Puerto Rico.

The announcement came as a team of 15 from five different NYC departments worked to provide assistance, guidance and recommendations.

Sunday Sept. 25

Mayor Adams tours damage

As the people of Puerto Rico recover from the storm, NYC Mayor Eric Adams toured the hardest hit areas to assess for himself how New Yorkers can help.

Saturday Sept. 24

Tri-State teams arrive in Puerto Rico

Members of the New York and New Jersey state police arrived in Puerto Rico on Saturday afternoon to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Fiona.

