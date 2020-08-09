Weather

Isaias Aftermath: More than 10,000 still without power in hard-hit Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Help is on the way for the hundreds of thousands of people in the Tri-State area that are still without power after Tropical Storm Isaias.

One of the hardest hit areas was Queens, where more than 10,000 customers are without power.

Con Edison hopes to restore power to those customers Sunday evening. They say additional crews are arriving today to help fast track the process.

As customers ask what's taking so long, Con Edison is getting some much-needed reinforcements Sunday to help in the restoration of power.

Some 105,000 remained without power on Long Island Thursday after Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage, downing trees and power lines and leaving almost half of PSEG's 1.



There is a patchwork of outages throughout Queens still five days since the big storm ravaged the region. Massive trees tearing down power lines, leaving so many suffering as they wait for the lights to come back on.

Many are still in the dark which means they have been without air conditioning during the hot days, food has spoiled and frustration has been boiling over.

Con Edison says some 600 additional contractors will join the 1,700 utility employees on the job.

The repair work has been happening around the clock since the storm hit this past Tuesday.

If you lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours, please fill out a claims form to cover spoiled food, medication or perishable commercial merchandise.

More TOP STORIES News