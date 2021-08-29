Weather

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005

NEW ORLEANS -- August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Waveland, Mississippi, not far from New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

RELATED: Will Ida be worse than Katrina?
EMBED More News Videos

Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous sequel to 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history.



More than 1,800 people in the region died and the storm caused billions in damages.

The 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast comes as Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying just hours from landfall in Louisiana. Comparisons to the Aug. 29, 2005, landfall oweighed heavily on residents bracing for Ida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianafloodinghurricane katrinau.s. & worldhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Son dead, father arrested following shootout with off-duty officers
Ida to make landfall at any moment as Category 4 storm | Live
Will Ida be worse than Katrina? EXPLAINED
Is New Orleans protected from a major hurricane?
Hurricane Ida by the numbers
US attack in Kabul hits suspected suicide bombers: Officials
LIVE: Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
Show More
Afghanistan crisis sparks rallies in NYC
Yeah, When cows fly: Injured cattle get assist from helicopter
COVID Updates: Hospitalized patients 17 and under now at record highs
How much impact could Sturgis rally have on COVID caseload?
Woman in critical condition after struck by hit-and-run driver
More TOP STORIES News