2022 Hyundai Salute to Heroes Car Giveaway Winner Chosen

The New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Tri-State Hyundai Dealers awarded the Hyundai Salute to Heroes winner with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Tri-State Hyundai Dealers has awarded the Hyundai Salute to Heroes winner John Roloff, of Ridgefield Park NJ, with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson!

The event happened at Hyundai's Eastern Region office located at 1122 Cranbury South River Road in Jamesburg, NJ.

John Roloff, 71 years old, has beaten cancer twice, and he is living with incurable leukemia. Through all this, he mentors cancer patients through the Cancer Hope Network out of Chester, NJ. He's an AA sponsor, captain of a men's mentoring program, and has been a leader in men's work for 14 years.

He runs many events and mentors many of the men that come through the organization Our United Tribes. John's car is 20 years old and has 203,000+ miles on it. It breaks down often and a new vehicle would help him to make his monthly chemotherapy treatments, and doctor appointments, for his leukemia in a reliable car.

Hyundai Salute To Heroes is an annual event that was launched in 2022, and was brought to the York market by the Tri-State Hyundai dealers to recognize local, everyday heroes. The Tri-State Hyundai Dealers awarded John with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson SEL AWD valued at $33,495 and they will pay for all sales tax and fees associated with the vehicle.

Salute to Heroes is our way, as a dealer body, to acknowledge the ordinary people of our community who selflessly do heroic things. Our local communities continue to go through so much, Salute to Heroes is the Tri-State Hyundai dealer's way of saying thank you.

Last year, PS20 Anna Silver Elementary School teacher Christine Drago was the winner of Salute to Heroes contest.

The 28 day nomination period ended on May 21stth and anyone at least 18 years old who lives in the New York Tri-State area was eligible to win. Nominations included a 300 word essays about why the nominee is deserving of a new car were submitted. John was selected out of thousands of submitted nominations