Live camera shows I-95 collapse repairs underway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Trucks started rolling on Thursday morning as a company that is helping repair the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia mobilized for a busy few weeks.

As the first trucks started to arrive, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) activated its 24/7 live stream showing the construction.

"It's sort of our first, all-hands-on-deck emergency response," said Rick Smith of Aero Aggregates.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that temporary lanes will be constructed on I-95 near Cottman Avenue where a bridge collapsed on Sunday after a tanker truck tipped and caught fire.

Officials said the temporary lanes will be constructed by filling in the bridge gap with specially engineered fill and then paving over it while a permanent bridge is constructed around it.

The fill is being transported in from Aero Aggregates, about 25 miles south of the collapse, in Eddystone, Pennsylvania.

It is made from recycled glass that is baked at high temperatures with a special foam, which creates something similar to rock.

There is no firm estimate for how long it will take to construct the temporary lanes.

