Arts & Entertainment

Ice Cube reportedly declines $9M movie role because of vaccine request

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Ice Cube reportedly declines $9M role over vaccine request

LOS ANGELES -- Ice Cube has reportedly dropped out of a new movie over a request to get the vaccine for COVID-19.

Sources tell "The Hollywood Reporter" that the rapper-actor said no to starring in "Oh Hell No."

He was set to co-star in the comedy with Jack Black.

For the record: Sony, Ice Cube's rep, his talent agency and the film's producers have all declined to comment.

It should also be noted that throughout the pandemic, Ice Cube has promoted mask-wearing and even helped raise money to benefit frontline health care workers.

Sources also told "The Hollywood Reporter" he walked away from a $9 million payday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvaccinesrappermovie newscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News