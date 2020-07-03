Illegal fireworks lead to stabbings in Bronx, NYPD says

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD says an argument over illegal fireworks led to violence in the Bronx.

Five people were stabbed during a fight in Saint Mary's Park.

It started when several people tried to stop a man who they say was launching fireworks at other people around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

That's when police say he stabbed several people and someone stabbed him.

The injuries are not life threatening.

Charges are pending against several people involved.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citynypdstabbingfireworks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
Mets and Yankees hold full workouts amid COVID precautions
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Friday
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Man who survived NYC building collapse grateful to be alive
Heartbroken family honors 17-year-old basketball star fatally shot
Show More
NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says
Man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID
Man arrested for setting off fireworks that burned down Brooklyn home
Activists push to rename NYC park named after man with troubling past
Hundreds of dead fish spotted floating in Hudson River
More TOP STORIES News