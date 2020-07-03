BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD says an argument over illegal fireworks led to violence in the Bronx.
Five people were stabbed during a fight in Saint Mary's Park.
It started when several people tried to stop a man who they say was launching fireworks at other people around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
That's when police say he stabbed several people and someone stabbed him.
The injuries are not life threatening.
Charges are pending against several people involved.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Illegal fireworks lead to stabbings in Bronx, NYPD says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News