Illegal fireworks lead to stabbings in Bronx, NYPD says

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD says an argument over illegal fireworks led to violence in the Bronx.Five people were stabbed during a fight in Saint Mary's Park.It started when several people tried to stop a man who they say was launching fireworks at other people around 1:30 a.m. Friday.That's when police say he stabbed several people and someone stabbed him.The injuries are not life threatening.Charges are pending against several people involved.----------