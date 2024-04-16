Illegal horn honking, flirting among NYC's forgotten laws

A list of a few common and uncommon practices that have been deemed illegal in NYC.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Most New Yorkers consider themselves law abiding citizens but there is a chance that even they are unknowingly breaking some NYC ordinances.

There are a slew of laws, most of them archaic in nature, that would land a violator a fine if it they were to be enforced.

Perhaps one of the city's most overlooked laws: horn honking.

Beeping your horn was officially deemed illegal in the 1970s but has been outlawed across the city since 1936.

One caveat when it comes to horn honking is if someone's life is in danger, honking is encouraged.

Other notable illegal activities include flirting, suggestive staring, walking around with an ice cream cone in your pocket on Sundays, wearing slippers in establishments after 10pm, using an umbrella on a sidewalk when it is not raining and using puppets to promote, advertise or sell products.