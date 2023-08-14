Tom Negovan reports on the crackdown on illegal smoke shops from Greenwich Village.

New crackdown on illegal smoke shops in NYC packs big fines for landlords

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's a new crackdown on illegal smoke shops in New York City.

Under a new law that goes into effect Monday, landlords cannot knowingly lease to unlicensed marijuana or tobacco sellers.

The landlords will first get a written warning, following an investigation, then the big fines begin.

Landlords will be fined $5,000 for a first time offense and $10,000 every time thereafter.

There are approximately 8,000 illegal, unlicensed smoke shops in New York City.

"The enforcement efforts up to now have targeted the businesses and the businesses, some of them are fly by night. This is targeting landlords who actually have a stake in the community or stake in their property and they're not going to want to upset that," said Lynn Schulman, (D) New York City Councilmember.

Illicit sales are expected to total $5.4 billion while licensed sales are only projected at $2 billion.

The officials say the unregulated products also pose a health risk to consumers.

