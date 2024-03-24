In the Fast Lane: Only on ABC7NY

Join Eyewitness News meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Brittany Bell and sports anchor Ryan Field for an inside look at the New York International Auto Show in our special, In the Fast Lane on Saturday, March 30th at 7pm.

The New York International Auto Show is buzzing with all the newest and hottest cars, and ABC7 takes you on an electrifying ride to see it all. This year, there are more cars than ever, with electric vehicles at every turn. The special takes a look at the Auto Show's Electric Ride & Drive track - the largest indoor test track in the world.

Also, get ready for several exciting rides in thrilling cars, including the brand-new all-electric Cadillac Lyriq and stunning Rolls Royce Spectre. Plus come along for a rough-and-tumble ride in a Ford Bronco at their all-new "Off-Rodeo Experience" outdoor track.

See Robert Downey, Jr.'s "Dream Cars," a collection of vintage vehicles Downey had converted to be more environmentally friendly. Gas guzzlers turned electric...and even an old diesel car fixed to run on French fry grease. And find out how you might win one in a sweepstakes!

We'll show you how the Auto Show is celebrating history, from classic muscle cars to celebrity favorites. And see a star's fresh take on a fan favorite...a special Mustang designed entirely by actress Sydney Sweeney. Plus, discover a wild twist on car customizations and a teenage artist's latest masterpiece at the Javits Center.

Buckle up for your guide to everything cutting-edge in the world of wheels! Only ABC7 brings it to you. Take a ride In the Fast Lane!

We hope you can join us to watch on Saturday, March 30th at 7:00 p.m.