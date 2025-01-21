Man indicted by grand jury after slashing tourist on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- A grand jury in New York on Tuesday indicted the man who allegedly slashed a 55-year-old tourist visiting New York from Denmark in an unprovoked attack.

Joshua Zinberg, 25, is charged with attempted murder and assault.

The victim was walking near West 86 Street in November when Zinberg ran across Columbus Av with a knife in his hand, jumped him from behind, slashing him in the side of the face, ear and neck, causing a deep laceration, according to the indictment.

"Joshua Zinberg allegedly slashed an international tourist who was walking on the Upper West Side in an unprovoked and brazen daylight attack. When tourists visit New York, they should not have to fear for their safety," said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg. "We will continue to prosecute those who commit random acts of violence on the streets of Manhattan. I hope the victim continues to heal from this horrifying assault."

Zinberg was apprehended while he was driving his car on the Upper West Side. He was wearing the same shorts and shoes that he wore during the slashing and possessed a knife, according to prosecutors.

The slashing came the same week as the fatal stabbings of three people in unprovoked attacks elsewhere in Manhattan.

"We walk past people every day that we know they do not have the ability to make the right decision to take care of themselves," Mayor Eric Adams said after the incident. "This is a problem that was created when we closed the psychiatric facilities many years ago. We closed them without giving people the support that they deserve."

Zinberg has a long criminal history and is known to have mental health issues.