Man slashed in ear on Upper West Side; police searching for suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a slashing on the Upper West Side.

It happened near 114 W. 86th Street Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, is expected to be okay after his left ear was wounded in the ordeal.

He was treated at nearby Mount Sinai Hospital.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a gray short sleeved shirt, dark colored sweats, fled east down 86th street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

