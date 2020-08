Reopening New Jersey: Indoor dining in NJ to begin Friday at 25% capacity

NEW: Restaurants statewide will be able to open for indoor dining beginning this FRIDAY at 25% capacity and with social distancing between tables.



Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/EPdEfi5Dmh — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy announced that restaurants in New Jersey can offer indoor dining beginning this Friday.Indoor dining will only be permitted at 25% capacity to start and social distancing measures must be in place.The governor tweeted, "Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state's key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19."As of Sunday, New Jersey had 306 new positive cases , pushing the state's cumulative total to 191,611.There were four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Sunday for a total of 14,157 lives lost.