Family dog attacks, kills baby and injures mother in New Jersey home: police

AVENEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family dog killed a baby and seriously injured the child's mother in a New Jersey home, police said.

Authorities responded to the tragic scene Saturday morning at the home on Mereline Avenue in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. They had received a 911 call at 6:17 a.m. about an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family pet.

Police arrived to find the mother and baby both suffering serious injuries from the dog.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene while the mother was transported to a hospital for treatment, where the father joined her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700, or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO READ | Man accused of squatting in Queens home faces judge, promises 'revelation' in case

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.