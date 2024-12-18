Former chief advisor to Mayor Adams, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, to surrender to face charges on Thursday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' recently departed chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin will surrender to face charges in Lower Manhattan Thursday morning.

Lewis-Martin is expected to report to court at 100 Centre Street, along with her son, Glenn Martin II, and two other men.

Specifically, they are the men who loaned Lewis-Martin's son $100,000 last year to buy a Porsche after she helped them resolve a buildings department issue with a construction project in one of their hotels.

The loan was memorialized in a promissory note. It is unclear if the loan has been paid back.

The case against Lewis-Martin stems from an ongoing investigation. It does not involve Mayor Adams, who is facing his own legal problems.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to hold an afternoon press conference on Thursday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

