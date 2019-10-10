Injuries reported in Midtown Manhattan manhole explosion

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Injuries were reported after a manhole explosion in Midtown Manhattan Thursday.

The FDNY received reports of a smoking manhole around 3:40 p.m. on West 47th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.

Officials said there are two confirmed injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown.

The area surrounding the explosion has been shut down to traffic.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citymanhole explosion
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32-year-old woman found dead inside NY apartment
Man stalks 14-year-old girl throughout NYC, police say
Dogs seized, at least 1 arrested in cruelty raids on LI, in NYC
62 arrested in Times Square climate change protest
Ex-NYPD cops get probation for on-duty sex with teen in Brooklyn
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Man found dead in NYC fire had stab wounds, police say
Show More
Cuba Gooding, Jr. indicted on new charges
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
5-year-old girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
AccuWeather: Windy with a shower
More TOP STORIES News