Injuries reported in Midtown Manhattan manhole explosion

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Injuries were reported after a manhole explosion in Midtown Manhattan Thursday.The FDNY received reports of a smoking manhole around 3:40 p.m. on West 47th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues.Officials said there are two confirmed injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown.The area surrounding the explosion has been shut down to traffic.