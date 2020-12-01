Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey's friend reveals her state of mind before death

By Steve Campion
HOUSTON -- Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey had told her friends before she died that she feared for her safety, according to one of her friends.

The 26-year-old was found dead on the side of a road in Houston on Saturday morning. Her friends told KTRK-TV that Sharkey told them about her fears a month ago during their trip to Marfa, Texas.

"She confided in me that night ... she's petrified," a friend said. "This girl is scared for her life."

Sharkey's friends and her mother, Stacey Robinault, told KTRK-TV they think Sharkey was killed.
A Houston public works employee reported finding a naked woman's body on the side of the road over the weekend. Sadly, police confirm it is Alexis Sharkey, who went missing after Thanksgiving.


"I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut," Robinault said.

Her loved ones described her as a selfless, kind soul who would help anyone.

"She was a friend to literally all," said a friend. "Such a good person."
Even though Alexis Sharkey built a large following of 23,000 users, her mom said the 26-year-old never boasted about it.


Sharkey moved to Houston with her husband earlier this year. When KTRK-TV reporter Steve Campion spoke with him on Monday, he sounded upset. He said he did everything in his power to find his wife, and asked Campion never to contact him again before hanging up.

Now, as her family and friends prepare for her funeral, they're still seeking answers.

"I don't know why," Robinault said. "The horrific nature of her last moments must've been ... I can't even. I can't even go there."
