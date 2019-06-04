About Internships at WABC-TV

WABC-TV INTERNSHIPS: Please note - Below are descriptions for internships that might become available at WABC-TV throughout the year.

"LIVE! w/ KELLY & MARK"

Live! With Kelly and Mark is a daily, one-hour talk show hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The program features a mix of celebrities, entertainers, cooking and health and fashion segments. "LIVE" boasts its trademark "host chat" at the top of the show but is basically variety programming at its best. Interns will assist with the daily office operations of LIVE! answering phones, sorting and distributing mail, running errands, answering the intern email account, and other production tasks that come up throughout the day. Interns will also help producers with research for segments and will have the opportunity to observe different areas of the show's production. You will gain knowledge and experience in audience development and live television production.

HERE & NOW (Requires Wednesday availability)

A weekly one hour program, airing on Channel 7, that's dedicated to covering the issues and interests of the African-American community in the New York tri-state area. Hosted by Sandra Bookman, this program focuses on the latest news stories that are impacting the black community. The show offers a new platform for leaders and experts to voice their opinions, concerns and plans. Here & Now takes an in-depth look at both national and local stories of interest. This show also celebrates the lifestyles of blacks living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut! Here & Now offers features on celebrities, performing arts, restaurants and the latest fashion trends.

OPERATIONS/PRODUCTION SPECIALS / PROGRAMMING

Interns will work directly with the Station Operations Manager & Production Manager. You will learn the process of how we get our programs on the air. Interaction with distributors and syndicators, as well as assisting in the coordination of our weekly air schedule. Interns will also learn about FCC regulations, music rights and licensing. At the end of this internship, students should have a good idea of where their area of interest truly lies and whether they have the skill set necessary to make it in the television business.

MARKETING

The WABC-TV Marketing department is looking for qualified interns to join our team! Our department creates dynamic multi-platform campaigns, sales packages, and special promotions for advertisers. Interns should be prepared to work in a fast-paced environment and will leave the internship having developed a well-rounded knowledge of the inner-workings of a local TV station, its various departments and how they collaborate on a daily basis.

ABC7NY Digital Internship

ABC7NY.com and our related social platforms provide 24 hour news and information to the Tri-State audience and beyond. Interns will be active participants in the newsroom, learning and gaining valuable experience to help them build a solid foundation for their future career paths. This internship might be for you if you love to create, love to learn and love to collaborate. You will be part of a digital team assisting in producing stories, creating original videos and engaging our audience on social networks. You must be motivated, willing to take on new challenges and make the most of your time with us to truly make a difference.

7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side is the troubleshooting/consumer unit of Eyewitness News. The unit advocates for viewers, recovering more than $1 million in restitution each year. This segment also highlights the latest scams teaching viewers how to avoid getting ripped off. Interns essentially learn the job of a researcher/booker - pre-interviewing guests, compiling documentation, and, eventually pitching viable stories to the producer. *Interns will also occasionally observe story shoots with reporter, Nina Pineda.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

Looking for an intern interested in all aspects of investigative journalism from developing stories, developing contacts and writing and observing the editing process. Work with an award-winning Eyewitness News Investigative Unit.

SPORTS DEPARTMENT - (requires one full weekend day and two weekday nights)

Interns will be responsible for coordinating video footage of sports highlights for WABC-TV's Sports Department. Additionally, interns will gain knowledge in studio and post-production techniques. May have an opportunity to go out into the field with the Sports Eyewitness News team! Night and weekend availability is a must.

CREATIVE SERVICES - PROMOTIONS

Channel 7's Creative Services Department functions as an in-house advertising agency promoting all programming on WABC-TV, including the highly-rated Eyewitness News, and the abc7NY digital brands. The Creative Services internship program is very hands-on. You will gain knowledge and real-world experience in production, post-production, promotion writing, and digital media marketing.

