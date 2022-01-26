First meeting of Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns set to be held, Adams to attend virtually

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11499575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams will take part virtually in the first meeting of the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.The task force includes law enforcement representatives from nine states in the northeast working together to stop the flow of illegal guns.It comes as Mayor Adams works to implement his Blueprint to End Gun Violence, which includes increasing police patrols, gun checkpoints, and bringing back the controversial plainclothes anti-crime unit.Adams says the unit will now have more oversight and training.Governor Kathy Hochul had announced plans to create the interstate task force to work and work with Mayor Adams and Lieutenant Governor Benjamin on public safety, during her 2022 State of the State Address for New York.----------