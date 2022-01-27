Relax, you deserve it - discover new ways to pamper yourself

Santa Monica health studio IntoMeSea introduces unique relaxations

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Everyone deserves to be pampered, right? Lose the guilt and appreciate the chance to unwind for a few hours at IntoMeSea.

The holistic health spa in Santa Monica introduces new and unique experiences to help restore you.

"IntoMeSea is about seeking within oneself and connecting with oneself to be able to deepen the connection to your external world," said Jennifer Williams, owner of IntoMeSea.

Williams explains there are no facials or massages here. The healing studio is an escape to soothe your mind and body.

"We actually refer to it as a quantum wellness," Williams added. "We're guiding a person to be able to find the wellness in them."

Experience different relaxation modalities such as floatation meditation, light travel, and high-energy soaking using quartz crystal tub.

"It's carved out of one piece of crystal," Williams told abc7. "Coming from the middle of the Earth in Brazil."

Williams touts there are no other commercial venues that have crystal tubs available to bathe in.

"We hope that they leave in touch with a part of themselves that they can hopefully connect with, heal with, find joy and be able to spread that joy - and share that joy out in the world," Williams said.

IntoMeSea
Address: 1812 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Phone: (310) 310-8711

instagram.com/intomesea
facebook.com/intomesea
intomesea.com
