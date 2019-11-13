Investigation underway after newborn discovered in wooded area in Port Jervis: Police

PORT JERVIS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after a newborn baby was discovered along a walking path in a wooded area in Port Jervis.
Police received a call late Tuesday night about the discovery alongside Hornbeck Avenue and Brooklyn Street around 10:30 p.m.
Port Jervis police believe the baby had just been born because the umbilical cord was still attached.
State police are assisting in the investigation by sending a forensics teams.
Few other details were released.
