3 men injured during drive-by shooting in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three men were injured during a drive-by shooting in Manhattan on Friday.

The shooting happened in front of 120 Sherman Avenue in Inwood just after 6 p.m.

Police say the shooter got out of a vehicle and opened fire on three men, ages 21, 31 and 38, who were hanging out in front of the location.

All three of the victims ran into an apartment building, where 911 was called.

They were taken to Harlem Hospital where they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.

