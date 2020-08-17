reopen ny

Reopen NY: Iona College welcomes students back to classrooms for in-person learning

By Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Iona College welcomed students back to in-person classes Monday after a week of remote learning.

The private Catholic college in New Rochelle was one of the first to close its doors and send students home when the coronavirus pandemic began, and now -- five months later -- it is one of the first colleges to put students back in the classroom, albeit in hybrid form.

The resumption of classes comes with a long list of protocols, including hand washing, mask requirements, social distancing, enhanced cleaning, a 50% capacity restriction on dorms, and increased testing. Additionally, all fall sports have been canceled or postponed.

List: NYC and Tri-State area universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020

Students can expect to be tested at least three times this semester, and they were also asked to take a pledge to follow the new rules.

"Iona College is taking every precaution to ensure the health, safety and continued academic success of our entire community," officials said on the school website. "We know that new facts will continue to surface, and that vigilance is paramount. We are closely monitoring all information and have prepared a comprehensive operational plan to help guide us through the upcoming academic year."

Iona conducted the first week of undergraduate and graduate classes online only starting Monday, August 10, to give every student a chance to submit their negative COVID test results.

The earlier start advances the semester by three weeks to minimize student travel, and students will not return after the Thanksgiving break as the next semester won't begin until 2021.

Additionally, Labor Day, Columbus Day and Veterans Day will be considered non-holidays and classes will be held on those days.

Related: Penn State under fire for asking students to sign COVID-19 agreement

All fall classes will be held in a mixed-mode method with synchronous learning both in person and online, with the exception of classes already designated as distance learning, meaning the instructor will teach students who are learning in person and those who are learning remotely at the same scheduled time.

The class will meet on campus in a room outfitted with technology that allows students who cannot be present in the classroom to still be able to fully participate in the class online.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID-19 Updates: Spot safety checks at NYC schools, PPE hotline
List: Tri-State universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
Reopen NY: Cuomo says gyms can open as soon as August 24
Up Close: Reopening NYC schools and a DNC preview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopen NY: Cuomo says gyms can open as soon as August 24
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Local lawmakers demand Trump cease 'assault' on Postal Service
Election Updates: Opening night for the DNC
COVID-19 Updates: Spot safety checks at NYC schools, PPE hotline
List: Tri-State universities, colleges' plans for fall 2020
Show More
Man shot in attempted robbery on Upper West Side
Illegal raves broken up in NYC neighborhood seeing spike in COVID cases
Former Queens borough president dies at 94
Social media reacts after woman jumps into Hudson River on TikTok
AccuWeather: Beautiful Monday
More TOP STORIES News