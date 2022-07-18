Woman, 3 dogs rescued from Long Island house fire

Jared Gunst, first assistant chief with Islip Fire Department, responded to a house fire at 4 Cleveland Street at Carleton Avenue around 11 a.m. and was told there was a woman and dogs inside.
After he entered the home, a 911 call was made by the 19-year-old woman inside reporting she was trapped in the basement.
Islip Terrace Firefighters Matthew Arthurs and Danny Blasucci broke the basement window and pulled her out, and she was rushed to South Shore University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Islip Fire Department Chief Alden Schroeder, East Islip Fire Department Firefighter Michael Hand, and Gunst then located the three Huskies trapped inside.
Gunst, who is also part of the police department's Medical Crisis Action Team and recently participated in medical training to aid police canines, provided advanced medical support to two of the dogs.
Emergency Service Section officers placed the dogs in harnesses and carried them to waiting police vehicles.
All three dogs are expected to survive.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube