Woman, 3 dogs rescued from Long Island house fire

ISLIP TERRACE, Long Island (WABC) -- An off-duty Suffolk County police officer who is also a volunteer firefighter and firefighters from three fire departments rescued a woman and three dogs from a house fire on Long Island Sunday.Jared Gunst, first assistant chief with Islip Fire Department, responded to a house fire at 4 Cleveland Street at Carleton Avenue around 11 a.m. and was told there was a woman and dogs inside.After he entered the home, a 911 call was made by the 19-year-old woman inside reporting she was trapped in the basement.Islip Terrace Firefighters Matthew Arthurs and Danny Blasucci broke the basement window and pulled her out, and she was rushed to South Shore University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Islip Fire Department Chief Alden Schroeder, East Islip Fire Department Firefighter Michael Hand, and Gunst then located the three Huskies trapped inside.Gunst, who is also part of the police department's Medical Crisis Action Team and recently participated in medical training to aid police canines, provided advanced medical support to two of the dogs.Emergency Service Section officers placed the dogs in harnesses and carried them to waiting police vehicles.All three dogs are expected to survive.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.