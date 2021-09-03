Education

6 students at Long Island middle school pulled out of classes for not wearing masks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

6 students at Long Island school pulled out of class for not wearing masks

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police were called to a middle school on Long Island Thursday after six students refused to wear masks on their first day of classes.

Police said a parent called them at 9:50 a.m. requesting officers respond to Islip Middle School so the parent could file a report that their child and five other kids were being held in the auditorium because they wouldn't wear a mask.

The parent also reported a security guard was placed at the doors to the auditorium, police said.

RELATED | Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all
EMBED More News Videos

Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate but considering legal options



"As discussed with our community previously, any district student who does not adhere to the mask mandate will be brought to an alternative location where students are advised to either put on a mask or wait for their parent/guardian to pick them up," Islip Superintendent Dennis O'Hara said in a statement to Eyewitness News.



The school district said no children at the Middle School went maskless Friday, but one student at the high school refused to wear a face covering.

The student wasn't allowed into classes, and parents were called to retrieve the student from school.

ALSO READ | NYC touts COVID-19 safety measures in school walkthrough tour
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter hosted a walkthrough to review health and safety measures in place for the upcoming year.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationislipsuffolk countyhealtheducationface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13 dead from Ida flooding in NYC, most in illegal basement apartments
Banquet hall explodes in NJ, many fires unreachable due to flooding
Man found dead in car as Westchester's Ida-related toll rises
Metro-North tracks under 10 feet of mud, subways creeping back
NYC mayor launching task force, storm response plan after Ida flooding
At least 25 NJ residents killed in Ida flooding, 6 people missing
AccuWeather: Fall feel Friday
Show More
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
Wrongfully convicted man who served 33 years reaches $16M settlement
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault
Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction
Man waiting for bus struck by out-of-control BMW in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News