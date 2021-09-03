6 students at Long Island middle school pulled out of classes for not wearing masks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10989664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate but considering legal options

ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County police were called to a middle school on Long Island Thursday after six students refused to wear masks on their first day of classes.Police said a parent called them at 9:50 a.m. requesting officers respond to Islip Middle School so the parent could file a report that their child and five other kids were being held in the auditorium because they wouldn't wear a mask.The parent also reported a security guard was placed at the doors to the auditorium, police said."As discussed with our community previously, any district student who does not adhere to the mask mandate will be brought to an alternative location where students are advised to either put on a mask or wait for their parent/guardian to pick them up," Islip Superintendent Dennis O'Hara said in a statement to Eyewitness News.The school district said no children at the Middle School went maskless Friday, but one student at the high school refused to wear a face covering.The student wasn't allowed into classes, and parents were called to retrieve the student from school.----------