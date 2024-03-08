Israeli hostages subject of International Women's Day protest on East Side

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- With ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel at a standstill at least until next week, dozens of people rallied on Manhattan's East Side to demand the release of Israeli hostages.

Hamas is still reportedly holding about 100 hostages and has said they will not release them unless Israel agrees to a full withdrawal.

Family members of some of the hostages gathered on this, International Women's Day, in front of the Office of the United Nations Women's Executive Director to mark what they are calling "100 Days of Hell."

Hostages have been held captive by Hamas for more than 150 days.

Lindsay Tuchman reports.

