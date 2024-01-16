Israel says Hamas has killed 2 of 3 hostages seen in recent videos

The fate of the third hostage is currently unknown.







JERUSALEM (WABC) -- Israel is reporting Tuesday that two hostages held by Hamas were killed and officials are now demanding the return of their bodies.

Hamas had previously released a video showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages it claims were killed in Israeli airstrikes.

The video showed three hostages speaking to the camera, likely under duress. The three - Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38 - urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the war and say they are living in difficult conditions without enough food and water and in danger of Israeli airstrikes. At the end of the video, it then displayed what it said were the lifeless bodies of Sharabi and Svirsky.

Argamani then told the camera that separate airstrikes killed Sharabi and Svirsky and that she was injured in her head and body by shrapnel. She then pleaded for Israel to bring the hostages home before the video shows what appear to be the bodies of Sharabi and Svirsky.

Hamas released video of the three late Sunday, saying it would deliver an update on their conditions on Monday. It was not known when the video was made.

In a news conference, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant accused Hamas of waging "psychological abuse" against Israeli families at a time when it is suffering heavy battlefield casualties.

Argamani's case has drawn heavy attention because her mother is dying from cancer and has tearfully called for the release of her daughter while she is still alive.

Kibbutz Be-eri released the following statement:

"With heartbreak and deep sorrow, we were informed this evening of the murder of Itay Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi. Their bodies are in the hands of Hamas, we will demand their return with the rest of our abductees. Our hearts are with the families in their immense pain. May they rest in peace."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

