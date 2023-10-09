Families of Israeli-American hostages ask the United States for help. Chantee Lans has the latest.

Families of Israeli-American hostages with New York ties ask U.S. for help

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Families and loved ones with ties to the New York City area are begging for the U.S. government's help in bringing home Israeli-Americans that have been taken hostage or have gone missing amidst the bloody conflict overseas.

As the bombing continues between Israel and Gaza, hundreds gathered on Long Island, and prayed inside the Suffolk Jewish Community Center in Commack, standing in solidarity with Israel.

This comes as Hamas terrorists are now threatening to kill hostages, many of them kidnapped members of the Israeli military, called Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Some of those members have duel citizenship from Israel and America.

"We need to know if they are alive," Alexandra Ariev said.

Ariev says her sister is one of the kidnapped soldiers.

"They heard shooting," she said. "We guess that the terrorists shot all of the male and females that were able to get to weapons."

One father, Ruby Chen, originally from New York City, told Eyewitness News that he is desperate to find his 19-year-old son.

"The call Saturday morning was of course a short call," Chen said.

Israeli military officials on Monday gave more insight into the fight with Hamas terrorists.

"We've managed to more or less take control of that security area on the Gaza Strip," International IDF spokesperson Richard Hecht said.

There is another kidnapped Israeli military member originally from New York.

The 21-year-old is from Plainview, Long Island.

His parents desperately want him back home safely.

