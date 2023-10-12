NYPD investigating several violent incidents possibly motivated by the war in Israel

The NYPD is investigating several violent incidents possibly motivated by the war in Israel. Lindsay Tuchman has the details.

BROOKYLN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating multiple violent incidents that may have been motivated by the war between Israel and Hamas.

Wednesday night, two Jewish men approached two other men holding Palestinian flags, grabbed one of the flags, hit one man over the head with it and then ran away, police say. The incident occurred in Brooklyn at Flushing Avenue and Classon, no arrests have been made.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, two 16-year-olds allegedly fired off gel pellet guns outside congregation B'Nai Yosef on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend. The Flushing Shomrim, a Jewish watchdog group, responded to the scene first. The two teens were taken into custody.

Around midnight Wednesday night, a Middle Eastern 18-year-old was allegedly assaulted by one of three men waving Israeli flags who police say jumped out of their cars, asked the man if he was Palestinian, and then proceeded to kick and punch him. The incident occurred on 86th Street in Bay Ridge and is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the potential threat Wednesday night at an interfaith reception at Gracie Mansion.

"What we saw play out in Israel was not Islam, it was hatred. It was demonism. It was devil worshippers. It was those who are against the light. You cannot hide behind your religion to turn out your devilish deeds," Adams said.

The violence in New York comes as the NYPD prepares for the possibility of unrest on Friday due to a "Day of Action" in Palestine.

The NYPD has ordered all officers to report in uniform Friday and has activated a joint operations center in Manhattan in anticipation of protests.

ALSO READ | Upper East Side resident returns to Israel for IDF active duty as war continues

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.