Celebration held in Harlem to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a celebration in Harlem on Saturday to commemorate the day Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut.

New York City Parks hosted the party at Jackie Robinson Park.

The festivities included live music, games, and local food trucks. They coincided with the opening day of Harlem's Little League baseball season.

Saturday marks the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

