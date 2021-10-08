Arts & Entertainment

'No Time To Die' review: New James Bond film too long, lacks cohesion -- but see it in IMAX

It's great to see James Bond back in action after the release of "No Time To Die" was delayed 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the action has a much bigger impact one an IMAX screen.

That in itself made me realize how much I missed going to the movies.

"The past isn't dead," says Daniel Craig, as 007, and watching him pay his respects to his fictional late love Vesper Lynd is a fine way to get the action started again.

It ties back to "Casino Royale" (2006), which is still one of the best Bond films ever made.

It was also far better than this new one, but the apparent betrayal by Bond's current girlfriend is a great way to raise the stakes right away.

"When her secret finds its way out, it'll be the death of you," warns Bond's old nemesis, Blofeld, who is locked away in prison.

News of a villain played by Rami Malek bent on mass destruction brings Bond out of his comfortable retirement.

"The world's moved on, Commander Bond," Craig's character is warned.

In fact, his old number of 007 is now assigned to a Black woman.

Attempts to update the series a make a character from the mid 20th century more believable and more relevant are not always successful, but we can at least applaud the effort.

Nevertheless, so many people had a hand in writing this picture that it lacks cohesion and runs way longer than even Craig's farewell deserves.

This is the 25th Bond film, and without giving too much away, the ending of "No Time To Die" offers those guiding the franchise a big chance to re-think this series.

I hope that next time, producers will keep the tinkering of the script to a minimum and order a running time less than the bloated 2 hours and 43 minutes for this one.

