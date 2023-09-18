Fans will now have more time to visit Jay-Z's exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library.

'Book of HOV' exhibit will remain on display for a little longer

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Fans have more time to check out Jay-Z's exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library.

"The Book of HOV" exhibit will remain on display through December 4 after Roc Nation and Lexus decided to collaborate.

Along with the extension, the exhibit now has a new addition, a 1993 Lexus GS 300, which was featured in Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents" music video.

This car is the first of several artifacts that will be added to "Book of HOV" in the coming months.

Lyrics to "Can I Live" as well as the number 1 hit, "Empire State of Mind" are also being featured as the exhibit remains open.

"The Brook of HOV" opened this summer and helped boost library visitors in the rapper's native borough of Brooklyn.

ALSO READ | 2 arrested after deadly fentanyl exposure at Bronx day care

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.