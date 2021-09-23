missing person

Missing Illinois student Jelani Day's body was found in the river nearly 3 weeks ago, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Remains found in Illinois River ID'd as Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois -- The body of missing 25-year-old Jelani Day has been found and identified, officials in Illinois said Thursday.

The Illinois State University graduate student was reported missing on Aug. 25 after he didn't show up to class for several days.

Officials said the body of a man was found on Sept. 4.

On Thursday, the county's coroner positively identified that body as Day using DNA testing and comparison. The cause of death is currently unknown, pending further investigation and toxicology testing.

According to officials, Day's family last spoke with him on Aug. 23. He was last seen on campus on Aug. 24.

Officials said his car was found Aug. 26 in Peru, Illinois, which is about one hour away from his campus.

Investigators with Peru police said when they found Day's car searches were conducted, but he was not found.

On Sept. 4, another search recovered male remains floating near the south bank of the Illinois River.

"I shouldn't have to beg. I shouldn't have to plead. I shouldn't have to feel that there is a racial disparity," his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, told Good Morning America. "I shouldn't have to feel anything like that. I want these people that have these resources to realize this this could happen to them."

RELATED: Gabby Petito captured headlines when she went missing; do people of color get the same treatment?

Day was a Masters student at Illinois State University studying speech pathology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoismissing manu.s. & worldmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Instagrammer details explosive argument between Petito, Laundrie
Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State
CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans
1 dead, 14 hurt in grocery store shooting near Memphis
Laundrie still missing after arrest warrant issued in Petito case
Elderly man followed into Harlem lobby, put in chokehold and robbed
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
First Responder Friday honors PAPD Sgt. Tom Guarnieri
Show More
Benefit concert raises money for NJ residents ravaged by Ida
Vaccine deadline looming for NY health care workers, NYC teachers
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 4 Trump loyalists
MTA holds hearing on NYC congestion pricing, plans for $9-$23 toll
Former Eyewitness News reporter Chauncey Howell dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News