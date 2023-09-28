Luseal, Jenkinson's Aquarium's beloved seal for over 30 years, passes away

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) -- An aquarium in New Jersey is mourning the passing of a beloved seal that has been a part of the community for more than three decades.

Jenkinson's Aquarium in Point Pleasant Beach announced Wednesday that their adored harbor seal, Luseal, has died.

"We are devastated," the aquarium said in a statement posted on their Facebook page. We ask for your support and kindness as our team processes our grief. She will be dearly missed.

The aquarium said the seal first became a part of the Jenkinson's family back in 1991, after getting stranded in the Point Pleasant/Bay Head Canal.

Due to a visual impairment, Luseal could not be released back into the wild.

At 34 years old, the aquarium said the seal surpassed the average life expectancy of her "wild cousins" by over a decade.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.