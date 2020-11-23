Woman captures struggling delivery driver, takes to social media to help him

OGDEN, Utah -- An observant Utah woman noticed something on her doorbell camera and was moved by what she saw.Jennifer Weiss saw a delivery man struggling to get up her steps.Her video doorbell camera captured the delivery man leaning, seemingly unable to stand- although he managed to deliver her package.Weiss found out that the delivery driver's name was Larry and that he recently suffered from a stroke.Larry, a war veteran, took the delivery job to pay for roof repairs at his home.Weiss posted the video from her doorbell camera on social media and was able to raise enough money to help Larry pay for his roof repairs.