Retro "Jeopardy! Vault' shows classic episodes from early years

See classic episodes from the 'Jeopardy! Vault' on WABC-TV New York
"Jeopardy!" is opening up its vault for a four-week retrospective series that started July 20.

For the first time, "America's Favorite Quiz Show," will dig deep into its archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show's 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984.

"What is incredible about "Jeopardy!" is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today," said the show's executive producer, Mike Richards. "I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years - the set, the pace of the game...the mustache! - but the ability to play along is timeless."

The producers combed through nearly 8,000 episodes and have chosen 20 of the most compelling shows in the series' history, many of which have not been seen since their first airing.

The complete schedule is as follows.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek talks with GMA's T.J. Holmes about his cancer battle, his marriage and hosting the iconic game show.



July 20-24: The Best of JEOPARDY!'s First Decade



This week features five of the best and most exciting shows from the 1980s, including the series premiere, the first "super-champion," the first record-setting contestant, and more.

On Wednesday, the week features the very first "Super Champion" on Jeopardy!, fan favorite Chuck Forrest, a law student from Michigan, who broke every existing record when he appeared during the show's second season. Those records stood until three years later, when New York City transit cop Frank Spangenberg appeared, shattering Chuck's records. See Spangenberg win his fifth and record-breaking show, as well as his victorious return in the show's Tenth Anniversary Tournament. Altogether, this makes for an exciting week of Jeopardy! Episodes.

Monday 7/20 - "Jeopardy! Premieres" - Original Airdate: 9/10/84
Lois Feinstein
Frank Selevan
Greg Hopkins

Tuesday 7/21 - "Three Way Tie at 0" - Original Airdate 9/11/84

Paul Schaeffer
Lynne Crawford
Greg Hopkins

Wednesday 7/22 - "Chuck Forest Record Breaking Win" - Original Airdate 10/4/85
Linda Alznauer
Susan McGowan
Chuck Forest

Thursday 7/23 - "Frank Spangenberg Record Breaking Win" - Original Airdate 1/15/90
Barbara Prideaux
Murdock Martin

Frank Spangenberg

Friday 7/24 - "10th Anniversary Final" - Original Airdate 12/3/93
Tom Nosek
Leslie Frates
Frank Spangenberg

July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY!



Throughout the years, JEOPARDY! has invited celebrities to play for their favorite charities, and more than $9 million has been won for great causes. This week features five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever.

August 3-7 & August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation



For its first-ever million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Watch "Jeopardy! weeknights at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Warnings, watches issued as storms move into area
NYPD officer accused of selling oxycodone pills, among 3 arrested
Video shows car plowing into outdoor dining area in NYC
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
Jets owner at center of political, discrimination investigations
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
NJ dog allegedly shot in face by neighbor; owner speaks out
Show More
COVID Updates: 2% positivity rate in NYC; US signs Pfizer vaccine
COVID News: NJ state leaders debate reopening of schools
Lawyer suspected in shooting at judge's home linked to CA murder
Public Theater honors healthcare workers with play 'The Line'
Yoga, pilates, martial arts studios can resume classes in NJ
More TOP STORIES News