Retro "Jeopardy! Vault' shows classic episodes from early years

For the first time, "America's Favorite Quiz Show," will dig deep into its archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments, and unique tournaments from the show's 36-year history, including the series premiere, which aired September 10, 1984.
"What is incredible about "Jeopardy!" is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today," said the show's executive producer, Mike Richards. "I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years - the set, the pace of the game...the mustache! - but the ability to play along is timeless."
The producers combed through nearly 8,000 episodes and have chosen 20 of the most compelling shows in the series' history, many of which have not been seen since their first airing.
The complete schedule is as follows.
July 20-24: The Best of JEOPARDY!'s First Decade
This week features five of the best and most exciting shows from the 1980s, including the series premiere, the first "super-champion," the first record-setting contestant, and more.
On Wednesday, the week features the very first "Super Champion" on Jeopardy!, fan favorite Chuck Forrest, a law student from Michigan, who broke every existing record when he appeared during the show's second season. Those records stood until three years later, when New York City transit cop Frank Spangenberg appeared, shattering Chuck's records. See Spangenberg win his fifth and record-breaking show, as well as his victorious return in the show's Tenth Anniversary Tournament. Altogether, this makes for an exciting week of Jeopardy! Episodes.
Monday 7/20 - "Jeopardy! Premieres" - Original Airdate: 9/10/84
Lois Feinstein
Frank Selevan
Greg Hopkins
Tuesday 7/21 - "Three Way Tie at 0" - Original Airdate 9/11/84
Paul Schaeffer
Lynne Crawford
Greg Hopkins
Wednesday 7/22 - "Chuck Forest Record Breaking Win" - Original Airdate 10/4/85
Linda Alznauer
Susan McGowan
Chuck Forest
Thursday 7/23 - "Frank Spangenberg Record Breaking Win" - Original Airdate 1/15/90
Barbara Prideaux
Murdock Martin
Frank Spangenberg
Friday 7/24 - "10th Anniversary Final" - Original Airdate 12/3/93
Tom Nosek
Leslie Frates
Frank Spangenberg
July 27-31: The Best of Celebrity JEOPARDY!
Throughout the years, JEOPARDY! has invited celebrities to play for their favorite charities, and more than $9 million has been won for great causes. This week features five of the most entertaining celebrity games ever.
August 3-7 & August 10-14: Million Dollar Masters (2002) Encore Presentation
For its first-ever million-dollar competition, 15 of the best contestants from the first 18 seasons of the show competed in a two-week contest taped at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Watch "Jeopardy! weeknights at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.