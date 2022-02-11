Firefighters battling residential building fire in Jersey City

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling a large fire in Jersey City on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a three-story residential building around 4 p.m. on Van Horne Street.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out from the fire as well as flames coming out of the roof.



Homes in this section of the city are attached, which means the fire is more likely to spread to neighboring structures.

There was no word on any possible injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Traveling nurse who allegedly set NJ hospital worker on fire found dead of apparent suicide
EMBED More News Videos

(Previous coverage) Police believe he's driving a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey plates.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countybuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More shootings after violent day as NYC grapples with gun violence
Racist incident at NY high school basketball game sparks outrage
Employees protest NYC vaccine mandate terminations, school masks
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
Construction begins on NY's 1st offshore wind project off LI coast
AccuWeather: Balmy breeze
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Show More
Open Street disappears, causes controversy in NYC neighborhood
COVID Updates: Booster impact wanes but remains strong, study finds
Vice president visits Newark to tout replacement of lead pipes
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
Indoor mask mandate ends in NY, but some rules still remain
More TOP STORIES News