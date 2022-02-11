Firefighters battling residential building fire in Jersey City

The fire was reported at a three-story residential building around 4 p.m. on Van Horne Street.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out from the fire as well as flames coming out of the roof.
Homes in this section of the city are attached, which means the fire is more likely to spread to neighboring structures.
There was no word on any possible injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
