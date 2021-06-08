Jersey City hosting scaled back 4th of July fireworks celebration

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10723143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Tri-State area is honoring our fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day. And President Biden spoke at Arlington National Cemetery.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fireworks are coming back to Jersey City for this year's Fourth of July celebration.Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announced the return of the city's annual fireworks show Monday, after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic."Since we revived Jersey City's Fourth of July event in 2013, we've become a destination for the annual celebration, and I think it's important to restore those traditions for residents and visitors to have something to look forward to," Mayor Fulop said. "It was a the right decision to cancel last year's event as safety obviously takes precedence, but we are excited to start again this year."The show, which features fireworks over the Hudson River, has drawn historic crowds in the past, with headliners like Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Kool and the Gang and Akon.This year's Freedom and Fireworks event will not include the festival and superstar concerts of the past, but people are invited to come down to the waretfront to watch the fireworks while maintaining safety protocols.Just after sunset on Sunday, July 4, fireworks will launch from two barges in the Hudson River, painting the sky with an unparalleled backdrop of the Manhattan skyline."We've come a long way since this time last year, and bringing back the fireworks next month will not only commemorate our nation's independence, but, for many, it also serves as a big step towards normalcy following a year of lockdowns worldwide," Fulop said.----------